Govt likely to increase electricity price by Rs3.75 per unit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is likely to increase the price of electricity by Rs3.75 per unit.

According to media reports, a decision regarding the increase in electricity price will be taken today (Tuesday) during an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar.

Yesterday, the government prepared a summary regarding the increase of power tariffs.

As per the summary, Recommendations have been made for increase in prices for the years 2016-17 and 2017-18 as per which the price per unit is expected to rise to Rs3.75.

Reports added that with the recommended rise in power tariff, an additional Rs400 billion per month is expected to be collected from consumers.

A day earlier, the finance minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had reduced the burden on common man as compared to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, which had levied increased taxes on items necessary for a common man and increased electricity prices. However, the incumbent government had only imposed taxes on luxury cars and expensive mobile phones, the minister said.

Advertisements