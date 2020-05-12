Govt likely to increase salaries, pensions in upcoming budget

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A rise of 20 percent in salaries and pension of government employees has been recommended in the upcoming (2020-21) budget.

According to details, allocation of additional Rs142 billion for salaries and pensions has been proposed, while allocation of Rs299 billion and Rs 503 billion is being considered for salaries and pension respectively.

According to sources, it is proposed to increase the salaries of Grade-I to Grade-22 employees. A suggestion of making Ad-hoc relief fund for 2016-2019 of Ministry of Finance’s employees part of their pay will also be considered.

According to sources, the salaries of Grade 21 and Grade 22 civil and military officers will be increased ad in the last budget, their salaries were not raised.