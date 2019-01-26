Govt made a blunder by appointing Shehbaz as PAC chairman: Rasheed

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said the incumbent government’s decision to appoint PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was a blunder.

Addressing a press conference, the federal minister claimed that “those involved in committing the mother of all crimes have been appointed to hold others accountable”.

He added that these are the same people who are giving policy statements on the Parliament and there were no moral grounds for appointing the Shehbaz.

“I have headed eight ministries and currently am the senior most parliamentarian,” said Rasheed and added that the PPP and PML-N do not care about the Parliament.

The minister further requested the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to hold the corrupt accountable for their crimes.

“People want to get rid of the corrupt. The people voted for Imran, and want to see the accountability of criminals.”

“This country would have been bankrupt, however, Prime Minister Imran Khan has saved the nation by approaching friendly countries for aid.”

Rasheed also announced that a huge amount of investment is expected from the Saudis, which will “surprise everyone”.