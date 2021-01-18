Govt makes Broadsheet judgment public

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Inter-ministerial committee on Broadsheet is to furnish its recommendations within forty eight hours as directed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government will initiate the next course of action in the light of those recommendations. It was said by the SAPM on Interior and Accountability, Mirza Shahzad Akbar during a press conference in Islamabad today.

The NROs and deals concluded by the past governments severely affected the country and cost the national exchequer.

According to him now Pakistan has to pay 20% of the money, which Pakistan (NAB) has recovered from the accused or will recover from them in future as per the agreement between the NAB and the Broadsheet in 2000. He further said that in some cases Broadsheet provided the evidences to the NAB, but NAB couldn’t recover money from the accused due to their settlement with the government of that time through NROs, now government has to pay as per the Court orders. As said government has paid most of the money but most likely there may be some yet to pay.

Shahzad Akbar shared the details of the judgement of British court regarding Broadsheet and Pakistan involving liability and quantum awards with media. He stated that the document are being made public after seeking a written approval from the Broadsheet lawyers through Advocate General office. While answering the question, he said that PTI government is satisfied with the NAB’s performance as it recoveries during last years are more better