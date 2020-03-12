Govt making all out efforts to play role regarding developmental needs of Karachi: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the federal government is making all out efforts to play its role regarding developmental needs of Karachi and solution to the problems of the city.

Talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Islamabad on Thursday, he said development of Karachi is development of the country.

The Prime Minister directed the Sindh Governor to prepare a comprehensive plan of other development projects keeping in view needs and welfare of the people of Karachi.

Overall situation of Sindh, particularly recently completed and ongoing federal government’s development projects, were discussed in the meeting.