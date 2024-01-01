Govt may revise Net Metering policy as power demand dips 8pc due to solarization: Laghari

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Power Minister Awais Laghari Sunday said the power theft would not be tolerated as the PML-N government was committed to controlling billions of rupees losses in the sector.

Addressing a press conference with State Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Awais Laghari claimed that amid a large rise in solar panels demand, the government has seen an 8 percent decrease in power utility that increased the power prices.

He said the Net Metering project was started by PML-N govt in 2017 and till now 1,13,000 net metering connections have been installed.

He said that the government will review the net metering policy and if necessary then govt will revise its policy.

Laghari said the power sector was facing billions of rupees in losses and the government was taking all steps to control the losses.

The Power Minister said that during the previous term, the PML-N govt had overcome the issue of loadshedding.

The Power Minister said due to the decline in solar panel prices, now its investment was getting recovered.

He said power theft is a great challenge and the KP government must take radical steps to control power theft.

State Minister for Power Ali Pervaiz Malik said that on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, power consumers were being given the best facilities by the government.

He said the transformers which were running in hot weather would be replaced at the end of the season. Malik said that without strengthening the national economy, we cannot take Pakistan to the comity of developed nations.