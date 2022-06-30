Govt mulls another Rs8 per unit hike in power tariff

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N-led coalition government is considering another increase in power tariff by Rs 8 per unit, sources said on Thursday. Well-placed sources informed that the federal government has decided to hike electricity tariff by Rs8 per unit in three phases.

The electricity prices will go up by Rs3 per unit from July 1 followed by another Rs3 per unit increase from the month of August, say sources, adding that the electricity will become costlier by Rs2 per unit from September 2022. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on June 27 approved hike in power tariff by Rs7.90 per unit. According to a notification issued by the power regulatory authority, the increase was made under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of May, following demand from CPPAG for a hike of Rs7.96 per unit.

The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA).

The amount will be received in the bills of July, it said and added that life consumers and K-Electric are exempted from the tariff hike.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already fixed the power tariff at Rs24.82 per unit for the fiscal year of 2022-23 after a massive hike of Rs7.91 per unit.

