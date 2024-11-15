Govt mulls three-day lockdown in Lahore, Multan to combat smog

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday declared health emergency in Lahore and Multan to combat smog.

She said that the lockdown can also be imposed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in both the cities.

The senior minister was addressing a press conference in Lahore as the city was engulfed with smog.

“The chief minister had already made a 10-year plan in March to combat smog,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb, who also holds the portfolio of environment.

She said that smog has become a national disaster.

Addressing the news conference, the senior minister said that all the concerned departments were consulted before formulating the 10-year plan to combat smog.

According to senior minister, she really wanted to brief the court over the issue as the Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to make a long-term policy to deal with smog.

The senior minister said that a ban has been imposed on the construction sides in both Lahore and Multan.

She added that the government was also mulling to extend the closure of schools for another week due to the severe situation.

She also urged the people to avoid the outdoor activities as well.