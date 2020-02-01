Govt must crack down on illegally-armed men, says AIHRC

KABUL (TOLO News): The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) and residents on Saturday criticized the government for not arresting illegally-armed security guards or other men not authorized to carry firearms, saying the government has failed to provide security.

Critics said that the numbers of illegal gunmen and crime is increasing in Afghanistan, especially in Kabul city, and the people are deprived of their rights.

An incident in Kabul on Thursday was cited: Omid Nezami, a resident of Kabul, was killed in the Baharistan area of the city by unknown gunmen, and two others were wounded.

“Serious problems exist regarding security. You can see these problems in different aspects,” said Zabiullah Farhang, spokesman for the AIHRC.

The relatives of Nazami marched in front of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) and urged the MOI to arrest perpetrators.

“We are living under cruelty. The MOI does not hear our voice.” said Salim Nezami, brother of Omid Nezami.

The relatives said they have not buried Omid’s body yet.

“The government should assess the case, or send us from the country,” said Farid Nezami, an uncle of the victim.

Kabul residents also accused the government of not arresting the illegally-armed gunmen, and said some politicians support these gunmen.

“That illegal gunmen can freely walk around raises concerns,” said Mohammad Asif, a resident of Kabul.

“Security insurance is the main job of government. Government should provide security for all citizens, based on the law,” said Ghulam Mujtaba, Kabul resident.

Nusrat Rahimi, spokesman for the MOI, said the ministry has arrested a man in connection with Nazami’s murder.

“The Interior minister has instructed all departments to crack down on illegally-armed men. 295 guns have been collected by the police in the past month,” said Rahimi.

People said that despite many complaints, the security problems have not been solved but have grown worse.