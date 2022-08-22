Govt must remove the advance tax on tobacco: Farmers

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: The KP tobacco framers reached the nation’s capital to protest the advance tax on tobacco crops by the coalition government.

In the first go, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa labor Federation held an urgent news conference in the Federal capital and called for the removal of the over cent percent advance tax leveled by the Federal Government on tobacco farmers in the province.

President Labour Federation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ibrarullah Khan told the reporters that the government has imposed Rs. 380 advance tax per kg of tobacco while the commodity farmers’ sale price is Rs. 256 per kilogram.

According to him, it is a clear financial assassination of thousands of tobacco farmers, the tobacco industry, and over 20 thousand laborers associated with tobacco businesses across the country.

The President of the Pakistan Farmers Board, Rizwan-Ullah Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces more than 95% of the tobacco crop in the country, while 15,000 farmers and their families earn their livelihood through the cultivation of tobbaco, while other 20,000 laborers and thousands of businesses deal in tobacco products and all those people will suffer from this unjust, illegal and unethical decision of the government.

He suggested the government impose more levy on cigarettes instead of tobacco because it hurts the poor farmers instead of cigarette producers and smokers.

The representatives of Tabacco farmers and labor union leaders appealed to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review their decision of imposing an advance tax on tobacco because it will kill thousands of poor farmers and their families.

The farmers said that if the government did not meet their demands thousands of farmers will start a sit-in in Islamabad on September 7, and their protest will continue until they achieve their objectives.