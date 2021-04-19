‘Govt must stop forced conversion and underage marriages of Christian girls’

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Government Must stop forced conversion and underage marriages of young Christian girls in the Country.

It was said by Mr. Basharat Khokhar Masih, Convener United Council of Churches Islamabad along with Paster Javed Saddiq, Paster Ilyas Bashir, Paster Samouel Payara and others during a news conference in Islamabad on Monday.

They said that Christian women are subject to harassment, insecurity and sexual abuse at workplace including working in Education, health and other government departments. They informed the media that in case of noncooperation these working women are trapped into fake cases. Bisharat Khokhar said that there were several cases of forced conversion and underage marriages of Christian girls in the country, however, neither Police helped them, nor the Courts delivered verdict in their favor.

Basharat Khokhar claimed that a Christian girl Neha was kidnapped, forcedly converted to Islam and married with a Muslim boy Tayyab in Islamabad in the recent days. He further said that ASI Sajjad of Police Station Khanna Dak Islamabad and local PTI Councilors are sheltering the accused Tayyab. They further claimed that Neha is still Christian, but she has been kept in Dar-Ul-Aman forcefully. United Council of Churches observed that the incumbent government also acting discriminately and did not appoint Christian member in its cabinet and other Parliamentarians are not ready to hear their complaints.

They said that due to this situation, local Christian population is living in an environment of fear and intimidation. The United Council of Churches appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Justice of Supreme Court and Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed to look into matter and play their role to serve justice to the victim Neha and his family. The leaders of the United Churches observed that there is dire need for legislation in this regard to provide sense of security and protection to the Christian Community particularly working women in the country.