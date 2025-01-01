Govt names all terror outfits operating in Balochistan as ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided that all terrorist groups and organizations operating in Balochistan will be referred to as “Fitna-al-Hindustan”.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the decision has been taken in view of the involvement of some organizations and groups in terrorist activities in Balochistan, at the behest of India (Hindustan), which is detrimental to Islamic faith and sovereignty of Pakistan and customary traditions.

The notification further said that the change is aimed at reflecting the true nature and ideology of these terrorist organizations and groups and nefarious designs of India (Hindustan) against the people of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed while seven others sustained injuries in a powerful blast in Quetta.

According to police, the tragic incident took place near Killi Mangla area and it targeted tribal leader Abdul Salam Bazai.

As many as seven people were initially reported injured in the explosion, which police believe was a targeted attack.

Among the deceased are tribal leader Abdul Salam Bazai and his brother Abdul Nafay Bazai.

The rescue teams reached the site shortly after the explosion.

All the injured and deceased were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital.

A day earlier, the tragic terror attack hit Surab district of Balochistan as militant from the group “Fitna-tul-Hidustan” stormed the city on motorcycles, targeting soft spots like a bank and government officer’s residence.

Around 20 to 30 terrorists attacked the market, roughed up women and children, and looted the bank.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Hidayatullah Baloch stood his ground and was martyred in action in order to save the civilians.