Govt not aware of peace talks agenda: Ismail Khan

KABUL (TOLONews): Mohammad Ismail Khan, a former Jihadi leader and member of the leadership of Jamiat-e-Islami Party of Afghanistan, on Friday said the National Unity Government is not aware of the peace talks’ agenda – as the peace efforts are ongoing by the international community, US on the top, and the Afghan government.

He warned that the efforts for holding talks with the Taliban, including the next meeting in Jeddah, will have no results unless the Afghans and regional countries enter the process.

“The peace agenda should become clear for the people of Afghanistan or at least government should be aware of the peace process,” Khan told TOLOnews. “So far, neither the Afghan government, nor the Afghan people have enough information in this regard.”

He said that Jamiat-e-Islami party is forming a team to negotiate with the Taliban but he did not give more details about the team.

“Jamiat has considered a list of figures but has not introduced them officially. Let’s the peace process get completed and the talks get started officially in the form that the Taliban show readiness for negotiations, then we will introduce the team,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s Hizb-e-Islami said they are trying to hold negotiations with the Taliban.

“The Islamic movement of the Taliban accepts participation in a joint government and we see it an important progress. They are discussing ceasefire and an interim government,” said Humayun Jarir, Hizb-e-Islami member.

While the Afghan government has said they will send a 12-member team to Jeddah for talks with Taliban, but some former Taliban members said representatives of the group will not meet the Afghan government delegation in Jeddah.

“Discussion has not been held on the withdrawal of foreign forces (from Afghanistan) while Taliban has reiterated on this issue,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban.