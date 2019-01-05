Govt not to compromise on accountability: Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not compromise on the ongoing accountability process in the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry said that the masses gave them mandate to hold all the corrupt accountable and added that the government would not betray its voters.

He said the country heading towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister said that PM Imran visited Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries to bring investment in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry slammed the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for destroying the state institutions through political appointments and corruption.

The minister was of the view that PTI government had inherited ‘financially empty institutions’ and added that Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) among other institutions have been destroyed. Fawad Chaudhry said that when institutions go down, the country goes down as well.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, December 24, had reiterated his resolve for effective and transparent accountability process in the country.

The prime minister had said this, while chairing a high level meeting of the party leaders here in the federal capital.

“We will not compromise on the process of accountability, the process will continue across the board,” he continued, adding it’s necessary for the progress of the country.