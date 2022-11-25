Govt notifies General Asim Munir as new COAS, General Sahir Shamshad as Chairman JCSC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday issued notification regarding appointment of new chief of the army staff and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

The government also issued notifications regarding retirement of the current army chief and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee.

General Syed Asim Munir and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza’s appointments will be effective immediately, said the notifications issued by the Ministry of Defence.

According to the notification, General Syed Asim Munir’s appointment as chief of the army staff (COAS) will be for three years and will take command of the Army on November 29, the day incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire.

The appointment of General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman joint chiefs of staff committee will be effective immediately and he will take charge of office on November 27, the day current CJCSC General Nadeem Raza will leave his post. His term of office is also for three years.

The newly-appointed COAS General Asim Munir and Chairman JCSC General Sahir Shamshad separately called on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday night.

After the signing of the summary by the President, the new JCSC Chairman General Sahir Shamshad, and Army Chief General Asim Munir visited the Prime Minister’s House and held meetings with the PM separately.

In the meetings, the PM congratulated Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Gen Asim Munir and expressed his best wishes for their new responsibilities.

The Prime Minister said that it is hoped that the armed forces under their command will deal with the challenges to national security in an efficient manner.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed the hope that the armed forces will continue to play an important role in completely eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country under their command.

Later, both the top commanders separately reached the President’s House to meet President Dr Arif Alvi.

President Alvi congratulated Sahir Shamshad Mirza on his promotion to the rank of general and appointment as the Chairman of the JCSC.

The President also congratulated Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of general and appointment as chief of the army staff.

Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his best wishes for their success as the JCSC Chairman and the chief of army staff.