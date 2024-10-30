Govt officials pledge full efforts in serving citizens

KABUL (BNA): Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi the Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs in a meeting with a number of Badghis mujahideen, stated that officials will make every effort to ensure the security and peace of the country’s citizens and to serve them.

The Presidential Palace, in a statement, reported that Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy PM of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan met yesterday with several mujahideen from Badghis province.

In the meeting, these mujahideen provided information to Deputy Prime Minister about the general situation and the state of mujahideen in that province.

They highlighted education, health, transportation routes, and developmental projects, requesting special attention from the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in these areas.

For hie pqrt, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi reiterated that ensuring the security and peace of the people and serving the country’s citizens are responsibilities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

He assured that officials will make every effort in this regard.

In the end, the Deputy PM emphasized that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will address the issues raised by them, taking into account the available resources.