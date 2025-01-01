Govt-Opp talks: PTI has not handed govt demands in writing, says Naveed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the second meeting of the government and opposition negotiation committee.

Speaking on the occasion, he said his role is that of a mediator, and he is trying to ensure that problems the committee take up matters like terrorism. We are all Pakistanis and, it is our responsibility to solve Pakistan’s problems. We will all have to play our part to solve our problems.”

“The issues discussed in the first committee meeting have been addressed,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Farooq Sattar, Ijazul Haq, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Abdul Aleem Khan, Omar Ayub Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Raja Nasir Abbas, and Salman Akram Raja attended the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Naveed Qamar said that today’s meeting was positive as both sides adopted a constructive attitude. He noted, however, that the PTI did not present its demands in writing during the meeting. “Hopefully, written demands will be given in the next meeting,” he added.