Govt-opposition talks on PTI MPAs reference remain inconclusive

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Talks between the government and opposition regarding the suspension of 26 members of the Punjab Assembly ended without any conclusion and both sides agree to continue talks on the issue.

According to details, both the sides are expected to meet within the next few days.

Speaking to the media following the meeting, chaired by Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said that while a follow-up session had already been agreed upon in an earlier meeting, today’s discussions yielded no meaningful outcome.

“The conversation lacked substance. There were exchanges of blame from both sides, and no consensus was reached on any issue,” he said. He added that the next round of talks is expected within two to three days, and emphasised his intent to proceed in line with his party’s vision.

He said: “We hope these discussions will eventually lead to a positive resolution,” he said. Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, speaking alongside other government members, termed the session as “positive” and expressed his commitment for restoring the honour and dignity of the House. “The matter could be resolved after one or two more meetings”, Rehman said. He expressed optimism that a solution would be found within a week.

Rehman maintained that the government’s aim was not to de-seat the opposition members, but rather to uphold the sanctity of the assembly.

He added that opposition lawmakers were facing constituency-level pressure to ensure the assembly functions in accordance with public expectations.

Moreover, MPA Bilal Yasin also addressed the media, commenting that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur came and left like a good guest.

He said that progress can only be made through dialogue, saying that the leaders from both sides, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, should be treated with respect. He praised the Punjab Assembly speaker for conducting a two-and-a-half-hour session, during which “four to five agenda items were agreed upon”.

PML-N leader said that the next meeting is expected in three to four days, during which the opposition will present its position to its parliamentary party.