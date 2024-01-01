Govt postpones Hajj 2025 lucky draw

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In light of a lower-than-expected number of Hajj applications, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to extend the deadline for submission of applications and postpone the Hajj lucky draw.

According to ministry sources, the deadline for receiving Hajj applications under the government Hajj scheme is likely to be extended by 13 days. Initially scheduled for December 6, the Hajj lucky draw is now proposed to take place on December 19.

So far, approximately 55,000 applications have been submitted under the government Hajj scheme. The ministry hopes the extension will encourage more applicants to take advantage of the opportunity.

The final announcement regarding the extended deadline and revised draw is expected to be made tomorrow.

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan directed designated banks to remain open on Saturdays and Sundays until 2:30pm to facilitate the collection of Hajj applications.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the decision was taken at the ministry’s request to ensure uninterrupted submission of Hajj applications until the deadline of December 3.

Earlier in November, the government announced a significant reduction in Hajj airfares for 2025, providing financial relief to pilgrims. Under the revised fares, each of the 89,605 pilgrims will pay Rs220,000 for air travel, Rs14,000 less than the Rs234,000 charged last year.

This reduction of $50 per person in the charges will amount to savings of Rs1.24 billion for the pilgrims. The decrease in ticket prices comes as a result of negotiations between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Ministry of Religious Affairs, with PIA agreeing to lower its fares for the second consecutive year.

The decision will apply to other airlines, including Saudi Arabia. After PIA, the ministry is also expected to finalize deals with other private Pakistani airlines, as well as Saudi national airlines, later this week.

The division of travel arrangements will see 40% of pilgrims flying with PIA, another 40% with Saudi Airlines, and the remaining 20% with private Pakistani airlines.