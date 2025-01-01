Govt, PPP agree to resolve canals issue through dialogue

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The government and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have agreed to resolve the canals issue through dialogue.

Prime Minister’s advisor Rana Sanaullah had a telephonic conversation with Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon, during which both the leaders agreed to meet and discuss the issue.

Sanaullah told him that the federal government was ready to hold talks with Sindh. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have directed him that Sindh’s concerns be addressed, he added.

Memon said that the Sindh government has already presented its stance on every forum. The PPP and the people of Sindh have serious reservations regarding the controversial canals and that the PPP wanted a fair distribution of water in accordance with the 1991 Water Accord.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs Kheel Das Kohistani said that the PPP’s concerns about the canals project would be addressed and that the federal government would not take any unilateral decisions.

He clarified that the canals project has not yet been approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

He said that some elements have been trying to create a rift between the PML-N and the PPP, but they would jointly foil such conspiracies.