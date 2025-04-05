Govt prioritizes citizens’ access to basic amenities: Danyal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Danyal Chaudhary has said the government prioritizes to ensuring citizens’ access to basic civic amenities.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the economy is moving forward by dint of tireless efforts of the government.

He said Prime Minister has gifted the nation a reduction in electricity prices through his vibrant economic policies.

He said the federal government’s Ramadan relief package covered over four million people and Punjab government’s ration package was provided to over three million people.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that improvement is also being seen in other sectors such as the education

He said PML-N government aims to provide infrastructure like roads, hospitals, and electricity to ensure a high quality of life for all citizens.

He also highlighted mainstream ongoing initiatives, including youth skill development programs, issuance of small business loans, and provision of modern healthcare facilities.