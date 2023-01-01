Govt provide business, investment-friendly environment in country through upcoming budget

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday assured the participants that despite economic challenges, the government is determined to provide a business and investment friendly environment in the country through the upcoming budget of Fiscal Years 2023-24.

“In order to attract more companies and investments in Pakistan and put the country’s economy on a positive trajectory soon”, he added.

Federal Minister for Finance said this while in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Stock Exchange led by Farrukh Hussain Khan, MD/CEO PSX, said a press release issued here.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Governor SBP, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from Finance Division, FBR, and PSX attended the meeting.

The delegation appreciated the initiative of the Finance Minister for taking on board all the stakeholders while preparing the budget for upcoming Fiscal Year 2023-24.

The delegation also brought to the notice of Finance Minister various challenges being faced by the capital markets and investors and presented recommendations to the Finance Minister to be taken into account in the upcoming Federal Budget.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar acknowledged and appreciated the role of PSX in providing a reliable, orderly, liquid and efficient digitized market place for investors in Pakistan.

The delegation expressed sentiments of gratitude to the Finance Minister for taking on board all the leading businesses and investors before drafting the upcoming budget 2023-24.

Dar assures govt’s support to business sector

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the government would fully support the business sector by providing the fiscal year 2023–2024 budget that is both business- and people-friendly.

He said this while meeting with delegations from the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) to discuss the budgetary proposals for 2023–24, said a press release.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Governor SBP, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

The delegations from PBC and OICCI thanked the finance minister for inviting budgetary recommendations from the business community, including all the leading private-sector businesses and conglomerates and multinationals as well.

They presented particular financial solutions and recommendations to the finance minister to be taken into account in the upcoming Federal Budget.

They further assured FM Dar that the commerce sector would support the government to enhance the economic and commercial activities in Pakistan.

The finance minister highly valued the delegations’ budgetary recommendations from both delegations.

He also appreciated the prominent role of PBC as an advocacy forum to improve the general business environment of the country.

Senator Dar also praised the role of OICCI in successfully promoting foreign investments in Pakistan, thereby playing a major role in the growth of economy in the country.

He also reaffirmed the government’s willingness to address the issues being faced by the business community and investors, both within Pakistan or from abroad, to ensure the country’s economic prosperity.

Both delegations expressed gratitude to the finance minister for taking their budgetary recommendations into account.

Delegation of KCCI Calls on Finance Minister

A delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) called on the Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The delegation comprised Mohammad Tariq Yousuf, President KCCI, Zubair Motiwala, and other members of the Chamber, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The Finance Minister was accompanied by Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) on Finance Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Special Assistant to the PM on Revenue Ashfaq Tola Chairman of Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) Asim Ahmad Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and other senior officers from the Finance Ministry and Revenue Division.

Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmad also attended the meeting.

The visiting delegation highlighted the issues being faced by the business community especially the restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on imports.

They were of the view that in order to increase exports they required raw materials for which imports were imperative.

The Finance Minister and the Governor SBP assured the delegation that their concerns would be taken care of and Karachi Chamber has a crucial role in the economic stability of the country.

The minister said, “The Government will incorporate the suggestions given by the Chamber to stabilize the economy and promote businesses in the upcoming budget.” (APP)