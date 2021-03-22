Govt pursuing matter of 6 Pakistanis stranded in Red Sea: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Respon-ding to media queries regarding six Pakistani nationals on board a tugboat (MEHR) stranded in the Red Sea, the Foreign Office Spokesperson stated on Monday that the Government of Pakistan was actively pursuing the matter.

The spokesperson, in a statement, “Every possible effort for the rescue of stranded Pakistani nationals is being made. In this regard, we are in close contact with the concerned authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Egypt.”

“We are also in contact with the stranded Pakistanis and have told them that efforts are being made by the government for their rescue at the earliest possible,” he added.