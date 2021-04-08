Govt put KP for sale: CJ PHC remarked

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has directed Secretary Mines and Minerals to cancel all bids issued for excavation of river-beds and submit report on 13 April 2021, on Thursday.

The secretary mines and minerals appeared on call-off of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid before court over excavation of archeological sites in Mardan district after tea break.

Chief Justice remarked that government has put the province for sale and added that if secretary mines & minerals failed to deliver then PHC may direct Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before court.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that such ignorant person shall not hold public office and added that if secretary mines& mineral failed to deliver then PHC may grants direction removal from office.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that he read the excavation in news and added that court may issue showcase notice to competent authority on the matter.

Chief Justice PHC inquired from secretary mines& minerals that why river Swat and Kabul have been destroyed and directed restoration of structure.

Chief Justice directed to stop excavation on archeological sites in Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera districts. The two member bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Nasir Mehfooz directed secretary mines& minerals to submit report before court and further hearing was adjourned to 13 April.