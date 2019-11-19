Govt put the country’s economy on the right track, says PM Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that the government’s economic reforms have started bearing fruit and now the country’s economy is heading in the right direction, on Tuesday.

PM Imran said this in his tweets, PM Imran Khan said Pakistan’s current account turned into a surplus in October this year for the first time in four years.

Pak economy finally heading in right direction as more of our economic reforms bear fruit: Pak’s current account turned into surplus in Oct 2019, for first time in 4 yrs. Current account balance was +$99 mn in Oct 2019 compared to -$284 mn in Sept 2019 & -$1,280 mn in Oct 2018, he tweeted.

For first 4 months of our fiscal year our current account deficit has fallen by 73.5 % compared to same period last fiscal yr. Our exports of goods & services in Oct 2019 rose 20% over previous month and 9.6% over Oct 2018. I congratulate our exporters & encourage them to do more, he added

He said our current account deficit for the first four months of current fiscal year has fallen by 73. 5 percent compared to the same period last fiscal year.

The prime minister said the country’s exports of goods and services in October this year up by 20 percent over previous month and 9.6 percent over October 2018.

Congratulating the exporters, Imran Khan encouraged them to do more to boost the country’s exports.

Last week, PM Imran Khan had said that the core objective of privatization process was to strengthen the country’s economy.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress on privatization of loss-making public sector enterprises (PSEs), PM Imran had said that the process was in the national interest.