Govt puts country on way to prosperity: Asad Umar

FAISALABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said record economic growth had put the country on the road to progress and prosperity despite of corona pandemic and global inflation.

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House here, he said that National Accounts Committee in its meeting had made two major decisions and fixed financial base year from 2005-06 to 2015-16. “This proposal was floated about three years ago and today we explicitly discussed the GDP growth for the financial year 2020-21,” he added.

He said during the first three quarters of the last year the GDP growth was 3.94 per cent which jumped to 5.37 per cent during the last quarter of 2020-21. It was the fastest ratio of growth second time during the last 14 years in the country, he added.

About the COVID-19, he said it had contracted the global economies but in Pakistan national economy made tremendous progress only due to prudent policies of the government. He mentioned the three surveys conducted by renowned UK periodical and said that Pakistan was ranked third in the first survey; then it jumped to first position in second survey and now it was at the second position in third survey. “It indicates an excellent performance of national economy as Pakistan remained among the top three economies of the world, which made phenomenal progress during pandemic.”

He particularly mentioned auto manufacturing sector and said that it sold record vehicles during the first nine months of last fiscal year. The growth of this sector stood at 9.29 per cent while in the last quarter it jumped to 15.27 per cent. This sector contributed its share of 1.12 per cent in total GDP growth rate.

He also appreciated the excellent and bumper crops during this period. He said that the country harvested 27.5 million tons of wheat against a set target of 27.3 million tons. Similarly, production of potato stood at 5.9 million tons against its target of 4.5 million tons. Other crops also gave excellent production by the grace of Allah Almighty and due to the sincere efforts of the farming community, he added.

Asad Umar said that during this period production of natural gas also jumped to 1.279 trillion cubic feet from 1.255 trillion cubic feet. Similarly, production of crude oil also surpassed the target as it remained at 27.6 million barrel instead of 26.2 million barrel. The production of coal also increased from 8.5 million tons from 8.95 million tons. Responding to a question, he said the SME was a most dynamic sector which had a potential to play its role as growth engine for the economy. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently announced a policy for the SME sector which would catalyze the overall economic growth of the country.

He said that size of Pakistan economy was 11.3 per cent which was Rs 3,100 billion. Last year

it jumped to 16.3 per cent with Rs 5488 billion.

He said that the per capita income in Pakistan was 1,457 dollar which was now jumped to 1,666 dollars

which clearly indicated that purchasing power of people had also increased considerably.

He said the mafias had hijacked economy and were creating problems not only for the government

but also for the common man.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Furrukh Habib, Chairman NA Standing Committee

on Finance Faizullah Kamoka, Provincial Minister for Culture & Colonies Khayal Ahmad Kastro,

Member National Assembly Sheikh Khurram Shahzad and others were also present.