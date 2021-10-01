Govt raises prices of petroleum products

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has raised the prices of petroleum products, on Thursday.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs4 per litre effective from October 1 (tomorrow).

The decision was made as per the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). The new price of petrol will be Rs127.20 per litre.

The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs2 per litre which will now cost Rs122.04 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil has been also increased by Rs7.02 per litre to Rs99.31 per litre against Rs92.29 per litre.

The price of light diesel oil has been raised by Rs8.82 per litre.

OGRA had recommended an increase of Rs5.5 and Rs3.5 in the per litre price of petrol and diesel, respectively.