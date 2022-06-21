Govt ready to make more tough decisions if needed: Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the government is ready to make more “difficult” decisions if needed, hoping that the rich people will support the nation in the tough economic situation the country is going through.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting of the federal cabinet, the premier again blamed the previous PTI-led government’s poor performance for the deteriorating economic conditions. “The previous government reduced the price of petrol and laid a trap for the next government,” he said, adding that the economic conditions are worsening across the world as commodity prices are rising.

PM Shehbaz revealed that the current coalition government is giving Rs2,000 to 700 million deserving people and that the government has imposed taxes on the rich people in the budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23. “The previous government did not work for the betterment of the people of the country and also breached the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said, assuring the journalists that despite all the hurdles the government will bring Pakistan out of the difficult phase.

The premier, during the meeting, said that the government raised the prices of petroleum products in line with the rising international prices. He hoped that their talks with the IMF will be fruitful and vowed to overcome the ongoing economic crisis soon.

Meanwhile, Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique opposed transfers and postings on a political basis and said that the focus should remain on doing good work as the coalition government has come into power for a limited time. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail told the cabinet that the recent massive hike in petroleum prices is linked with the commodity’s global prices. He said that it was the first budget in which taxes are imposed only on the rich while relief is given to the poor.

PM sympathizes with Chinese people amidst flood-caused evacuations: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed sympathies and solidarity with the people of China amidst massive evacuations caused by the floods and landslides, following heavy rains.

“Hearing about the massive evacuations in wake of heavy floods & landslides in southern China. We express our sympathies for and solidarity with our Chinese brothers and sisters in this time of hardship,” the prime minister tweeted. According to the media reports, the Chinese province of Guangdong and other southern parts of the country were hit by the heaviest downpours in 60 years over the weekend, affecting almost half a million people.

Flooding caused by the torrential rain has forced 177,600 people to relocate, destroyed 1,729 houses, damaged 27.13 hectares of crop and caused losses of more than $250 million, according to Guangdong’s Department of Emergency Management.

Govt committed to enhance, expand bilateral cooperation with Canada: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his government’s strong resolve to redouble its efforts to enhance and expand bilateral cooperation with Canada in the areas of mutual interest, in particular, trade, investment, energy, health and education.

The Prime Minister was talking to High Commissioner for Canada Ms. Wendy Gilmour, who called on him here.During the course of their conversation, he discussed Pakistan-Canada long-standing relationship, which was marked by cordiality and friendship.

While briefing the High Commissioner on government’s business friendly policies, the Prime Minister invited the Canadian companies to take advantage of these policies to make investment in Pakistan. Speaking of his confidence that the Reko-Diq project would generate jobs and create economic activity especially for the people of Balochistan, he expressed the hope that Barrick Gold would soon commence its work on the site so as to begin reaping dividends from the project.

The High Commissioner stated that the Canadian companies would be encouraged to explore economic and investment opportunities in Pakistan. In the regional context, the Prime Minister underscored the imperative of maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan, while urging the international community to step up its efforts to avert humanitarian and economic crises in that country.

High Commissioner Gilmour conveyed her government’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s continued cooperation with Canada, particularly with regard to evacuations in the aftermath of developments in Afghanistan post-15 August 2021. On Ukraine, the Prime Minister while reaffirming Pakistan’s principled position to uphold international law and the UN Charter, urged the international community to remain engaged in the search of a peaceful resolution to the grave problem, through diplomacy and dialogue.

He also shared with the High Commissioner that Pakistan had dispatched four consignments of humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. Noting that there was an active Pakistani diaspora in Canada, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts and high-level exchanges.

He also stressed that both countries needed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in a befitting manner. The Prime Minister extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to undertake an early official visit to Pakistan, as it would surely contribute to enhancing Pakistan-Canada ties.

