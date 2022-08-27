Govt replenishes losses of free electricity, theft with FPA: Traders

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: The government is replenishing its losses of electricity theft and free-of-cost electricity for WAPDA employees through leveling Fuel Price Adjustments(FPA) on common citizens and traders. It was declared by the President of All Pakistan Traders Association, Ajmal Baloch during a news conference along with other senior leaders of the business community, traders, and labor unions in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to Baloch, the traders and business community will not tolerate such cruel policies of the government and no trader will pay his electricity bill this time until the government reviews its anti-public policies. Ajmal Baloch said that the government should install tax devices on grand Malls, Departmental Stores, and big Giants instead of small shops to reduce the fiscal burden on shopkeepers, who are already struggling to survive the current economic upheaval.

President All Pakistan Traders Union, Ajmal Baloch claimed that the tax money was directly going into the pockets of FBR higher echelons instead of the national Exchequer due to reason Tax collectors are being wealthy every passing day while the national economy is reached at the brink of a collapse.

Baloch called on the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA,) and NAB authorities to investigate the tax officials who are the overt cases of financial embezzlement and assets behind means.

According to him, the traders would hold a sit-in and surround the FBR and Ministry of Finance next month if the government didn’t meet their demands.

President Traders Association Punjab, Shahid Pracha said that the traders’ associations had rejected the fixed tax on shopkeepers, and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail accepted the government’s mistake and agreed to reverse that decision, however, now the ruling elite is cheating the public in the name of Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA).

He noted that no government has ever clarified to the public how much electricity is being produced by hydel, thermal, solar, and nuclear sources, whereas actually, the power division is charging the public for all its line losses, power theft, and price of free electricity being given to the WAPDA employees using spongy measures and illegal taxation.

President Traders Association Balochistan, Abdul Rehim Kakar appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Auditor General of Pakistan, and Public Accounts Committee to take notice of this grave mismanagement and embezzlement of the Ministry of Energy and Power Division who had made the lives of the public miserable.

Business leaders prayed to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to pardon poor traders and reverse fixed tax and other taxes being leveled at the business community through their electricity bills.

