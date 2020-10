F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday withdrew its decision to ban pillion riding in Karachi.

Initially, the Sindh government had imposed a one-month ban on pillion riding in Karachi on the request of the Karachi police chief. The ban was imposed Sunday afternoon.

However, the Sindh Home Department issued a notification Sunday evening, cancelling the decision.

The decision to impose a ban on pillion riding was taken keeping in view the recent spate of targeted killings in Karachi.