Govt settles differences with MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui confirmed on Friday that differences with the government have been reconciled after a successful meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking exclusively to Dunya News after the parliament meeting, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said there were some legal issues that have been resolved. “All demands will be resolved in the coming weeks,” he added.

Responding to a question, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui answered that demanding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government for the ministry in current situation is useless. “History will raise questions if we fail to solve the issues of the masses while holding a position in the cabinet,” he added.

He said that Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem is one of them. “The ministries we needed didn’t include the law ministry,” he expressed, adding that the government needed a competent lawyer that the MQM fortunately had in its party.