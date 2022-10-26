Govt setup team to ascertain facts related to murder of Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government Wednesday constituted two-member team to ascertain the facts related to the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif from Kenyan police and relevant authorities.

The team comprising Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director Athar Wahid and Intelligence Bur?au (IB) deputy director general Omar Shahid Hamid , would leave for Kenya to probe the incident. Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the team would depart for Kenya immediately to ascertain the facts of the case and would submit a report to the ministry.

In Arshad Sharif case, the investigation team will look into the role of a person connected to a private channel in Pakistan in the gold smuggling business in Kenya. The investigation team will examine the complete reasons and motivations behind Arshad Sharif’s departure from Pakistan to Dubai and then from Dubai to Kenya.

After the confession of a political figure, the investigation team will also examine the factors that forced Arshad Sharif to travel from Pakistan to Dubai and back to Kenya.

Agencies adds: The police officers, allegedly behind the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, have surrendered their weapons, while one cop has claimed that the car in which the anchorperson was travelling fired upon them first, reported Kenyan media on Wednesday. As per the Kenyan publication, The Star, law enforcement personnel are trying to determine if any other shooter was involved in the incident and the injury of one of the officers involved in the shootout. The Star reported that the Kenyan police are expected to question the owners of the Ammodump Kwenia Shooting Range, where Sharif was before he was killed.

The publication reported that the shooting range calls itself a major recce site for security personnel looking to hone their shooting skills. “We specialise in Defence and Security equipment. Ammodump was formed in 2015 by a group of like-minded individuals who sought to combine best-in-class brands, assets and people within the complex risk management industry,” said the publication about the range.

The publication also reported that Sharif’s driver, Khurram Ahmed, is the brother of the owner of the range, Waqar Ahmed. Khurram had called Waqar after the shooting and informed him of the incident. It was then that Waqar instructed his brother to drive Sharif to a shopping centre for first aid. The driver is being considered among persons of interest in the probe. The publication had tried reaching out to him but was unsuccessful.

Medical board to prepare initial report: An eight-member medical board will prepare the preliminary report on post-mortem of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya. According to details, the medical board would prepare a preliminary report on test results and autopsy outcomes tomorrow. Sources told media that the eight-member medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) would meet tomorrow to discuss the post-mortem of the slain journalist. The board will discuss the important points of an autopsy report, X-rays, and CT scan report, sources said. The board has also decided to conduct forensic test of Arshad Sharif’s body parts, they added.

Arshad Sharif’s wife urges media, masses to respect family’s privacy: Javeria Siddique, the spouse of slain senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif, on Wednesday urged the media and masses to respect their privacy and avoid sharing pictures of children.

In her appeal, Javeria Siddique urged to avoid sharing pictures of her children and avoid interviewing them. Interview elders of the family in case of the statement, she added. The wife of Arshad Sharif said she was informed by the Kenyan journalists that her spouse was killed in Nairobi. Javeria also urged the masses to raise their voice for the slain journalist.

She also demanded to reveal the facts that forced Arshad Sharif to leave Pakistan. The body of the slain journalist was repatriated to Pakistan through a private airline plane On the other hand, the federal government has formed a three-member high-level committee to investigate the killing of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif. As per details, a three-member probe committee comprising officers of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will investigate the killing of the Pakistani journalist.

