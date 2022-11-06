Govt should ensure disbursement of PM’s Rs1.8tr kissan package

LAHORE (INP): Chairman United Business Group (UBG) of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Shahzad Ali Malik has urged the government to ensure immediate timely disbursement of historic Rs 1.8 trillion kissan package unveiled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to boost agriculture production, providing free seeds to flood hit farmers and scaling down prices of fertilisers in addition to subsidised electricity for agricultural tubewell across the country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Shahzad Ali Malik (Sitar-I-Imtiaz) said that now what we urgently needed is its immediate implementation so that hard hit growers and farmers could reap its benefits by sowing their crops timely besides meeting expenses for purchasing fertilisers, diesel, tractors and other inputs essentially required for proper cultivation. He further suggested that this gigantic package also must be disbursed to poor farmers under one window operation to alleviate their sufferings.

He said the best quality disease resistant free seed preferably Hi-Tech hybrid seeds should be given to flood affected farmers because the quality seed does matter for bumper crop production. He said Hi-Tech hybrid seeds not only increase yields per acre but also contributes a lot in enhancing profitability of farmers as well.

The Chairman FPCCI’s UBG said this historic agricultural package was need of the hour in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict which badly disrupted the food and gas supplies adding miseries to the lives of millions of people of scores of countries around the globe especially south Asian. He said recent devastating flood damaged sizeable standing crops besides killing their millions of livestock and depriving them from their livelihood in addition to record displacement of 33 million.

He said agriculture sector is backbone of our national economy which has now been accorded top priority by coalition government. He said its good omen that interest free production loans will be extended at their doorsteps of poor farmers especially in flood affected arable areas.

Shahzad Ali Malik said if entire package is distributed timely without any hassles, will not only bring agriculture revolution but Pakistan will also export its surplus food at their dictated rates.

Related