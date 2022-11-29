Govt should not close doors of talks with TTP: Barrister Saif

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkkhwa on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Tuesday said the government should not close its doors of talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as security forces’ operations were not the permanent solution to the problem.

“We need to move forward with some comprehensive approach and open mind,” the special assistant said while addressing the launching ceremony of “Charter of Peace” held at the Shaykh Zayed Islamic Centre in the University of Peshawar. The event was organized by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based research and advocacy think-tank.

Lawmakers, academics, journalists, students and representatives of civil society attended the ceremony besides other participants.

Saif, who is also the spokesperson of KP government, argued that they should keeping talking with the TTP but should not surrender before it and respond vigorously if the proscribed militant group carries out any terrorist activity.

The remarks of the key functionary of the provincial government came a day after TTP formally called off the ceasefire agreement struck with the government earlier this year and ordered its militants to carry out terrorist attacks across the country.

“This is your choice whether you want to end terrorism in the country with hard measures or through talks,” Saif said, adding that negotiations were the better way to bring sustainable peace in the country.

He said that the militants were crushed in the past through military operations but unfortunately, they benefited from the ground situation in neighbouring Afghanistan. The special assistant also said that peace and war were interrelated phenomena but the question of identity was very important in this regard.

He added that the identity crisis used to push human beings towards some sort of conflict.

Earlier, PIPS launched the “Charter of Peace” – a consensus document, which lays down key recommendations for countering violent extremism and building sustainable solutions towards attaining peace in Pakistan.

It basically focuses on softer and political approaches for CT (count terrorism) and CVE (countering violent extremism) and has been developed after consulting multiple stakeholders. Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Minority Affairs Wazeer Zada speaking on the occasion urged the need to reform the criminal justice system of the country to bring sustainable peace in the country. “Peace couldn’t be attained until we reform our present weak justice system.”

He said that ensuring rule of law and rights of minorities were the two prerequisites to achieve the objective. Member of KP Assembly Humaira Bashir viewed that peace could not be attained in the country without youth empowerment and ensuring women rights. Director Shaykh Zayed Islamic Centre Professor Dr Rashid Ahmad emphasized that questioning should be promoted among youth and they should be provided with open forums whether they can talk and debate freely.

He deplored that questioning was discouraged among the youth.

Director PIPS Muhammad Amir Rana in his welcome note said the purpose of launching the document was to reiterate the resolve that Pakistan was “inclusive and for all, where rights of every one should be protected.”

He said that social and economic development was essential to bring peace in any society.