Govt should not grant NRO to Imran Niazi: PPP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Imran Niazi’s drama was staged in Greater Park, Lahore only to ask for National Reconciliation Order (NRO) but you should not get NRO because as Prime Minister Imran Khan has violated constitution.

These views were expressed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nighat Orakzai in his press statement. She further said that last night’s meeting of Imran Niazi was not just a drama. Which was staged for the money-donations. The entire leadership, including Imran Khan, is in a state of bewilderment.

Foreign funding case, Tosha Khana scandal and helicopter scam from Bani Gala to Prime Minister’s House up to Rs 98 crore. Khan Sahib, you are not honest and trustworthy. The weeping one is now asking for Khudain RO.

It is not acceptable to target the high institutions of the country and threaten them in the meetings. Yes, and will always fail. If there is an American conspiracy, then in a meeting with a member of the US Congress in Bani Gala, the nation should be told why the meeting was held. Khan Sahib, you are the uncrowned king, the founder of the politics of hypocrisy and abusive culture.

The nation has rejected the politics of your container. Electricity, gas, medicines, sugar, flour, ghee and pulses have all become expensive and you say you were helpless in front of the mafia. The nation is waiting for your fate and prostration. Thank you for letting go of this country.