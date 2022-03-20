Govt should prevent failed experiences of isolating Afghans: Wardak

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former parliamentary affairs minister Farooq Wardak on Sunday said exiled Afghans should be returned to their country but the caretaker government should ensure civil and human rights of all citizens.

He made the remarks on his Facebook page about the return of Afghans to the country and the establishment of a communication commission for keeping contact with Afghans living abroad. “In fact, political stability, stability of the system, its efficiency, continuity, national and global legitimacy all requires reasonable actions,” he said.

He added that Afghan personalities who have been forced to go abroad or conditions in the country made them migrants should welcome the initiative of the new caretaker government and return to their country for serving their people. He said that Afghans who had problems with returning or had no source of contact in the country, they could now contact the new commission and resolve their problems.

“The country is the common home of all Afghans and God-given rights of all citizens should be protected, but all the citizens also have same responsibilities,” he said. It is the responsibility of the caretaker government to live up to its promises, give others a part in governance, prevent the repeat of failed experience of Afghans’ isolation and ensure the civil and human rights of its citizens, he said.

The Afghan caretaker government has created a commission to liaise with Afghan personalities living abroad to encourage them to return home.

The commission has seven members and is headed by Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar. Other members are Amir Khan Mottaqi, Khairullah Khairkhwa, Fasihuddin Fitrat, Abdul Haq Wasiq, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi and Anas Haqqani.

