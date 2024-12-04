Govt showed patience in handling protest on Nov 24: Dar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said the government demonstrated complete patience in handling the protest of a political party on 24th November.

Briefing the foreign diplomats at the Foreign Office in Islamabad today, he clarified that law enforcement agencies were not provided with live ammunition, but water cannon, tear gas and batons.

Ishaq Dar also emphasized that the Army was called-in as per the constitution and it remained in the third defence line to protect the diplomatic corps and federal institutions, including the Parliament House, the Prime Minister’s House, and the Presidency.

The Deputy Prime Minister regretted the use of resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the protest by the political party, stressing that no federating unit has the right to march on the capital.

Ishaq Dar mentioned that ensuring the Red Zone remains free from protests and violence has been a priority of the government and for this purpose, a special law was enacted earlier this year to ensure the security of diplomats.

He also pointed out that it was surprising that this particular party chooses to protest when foreign delegates visit Pakistan.