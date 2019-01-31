Govt slashes petrol price by 59 paisa per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday has reduced petroleum product prices for the month of February 2019.

According to notification issued on Monday, petrol price has been slashed by 59 paisa per litre, whereas the price of High Speed Diesel remained the same.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil has also been reduced by Rs73 paisas and Rs25 respectively.

So the new price of HSD will be Rs106.68 per liter, SKO Rs82.25 per liter and LDO Rs75 per liter.

The new price of petrol will be Rs90.38 per liter.

