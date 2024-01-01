Govt slashes petrol price by Rs10 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The federal government slashed the petrol price by Rs10 per litre for the next fortnight.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the new prices of petroleum projects.

The federal government reduced the price of petrol by Rs10 per liter. Additionally, the price of high-speed diesel has been decreased by Rs13.06, kerosene by Rs11.15, and light diesel oil by Rs12.12 per liter.

Following the Rs10 reduction, the price of petrol is now set at Rs 249.10 per liter. The price of high-speed diesel, after a Rs 13.06 cut, is now Rs 249.69 per liter.

Similarly, the price of light diesel oil has been lowered by Rs12.12 per liter to Rs141.93, and kerosene has dropped by Rs11.15 to Rs158.47 per liter.

The new petroleum product prices will take effect from tonight.