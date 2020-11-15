Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs 1.71 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday decided to reduce the petrol prices by Rs1.71 per litre to Rs100.69 per litre against its sale at Rs102.40 per litre for the next 15 days.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, the prices of high speed diesel by has also been reduced by Rs.1.79 to Rs101.43 per liter.

Likewise, the price of Light Diesel Oil remained stable at Rs62.86/litre, while the price of Kerosene Oil also remained stable at Rs65.29.

These prices will be applicable from 16 November 2020.