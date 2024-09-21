Govt slashes petroleum prices by up to Rs3.40 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs3.40 per liter, with the new prices taking effect from midnight tonight.

The government has decreased the price of petrol by Rs2.07 per liter, bringing the new price down from Rs249.10 per liter to Rs247.03 per liter.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs3.40 per liter, resulting in a new price of Rs246.29 per liter, down from Rs249.69 per liter.

Similarly, the price of light diesel has decreased by Rs1.03 per liter, bringing it down from Rs141.93 per liter to Rs140.90 per liter.

The price of kerosene has dropped by Rs3.57 per liter, making it Rs154.90 per liter.