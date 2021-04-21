Govt starts corona vaccination to citizens of 50 to 59 years age

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Wednesday started vaccination of senior citizens of age 50 to 59 years across the country as per procedure being adopted for other age groups.

According to an official of the ministry, for registration, citizens of this age group should send SMS with computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 1166 from any mobile number or visit the website of the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) which is nims.nadra.gov.pk

He said that the vaccine centre and date will be communicated through SMS as per schedule while citizens can get complete information about the vaccination process while using NIMS’s website with having facility of registration for vaccination also.

He said that foreign nationals can register for the Covid-19 vaccination programme on the provision of a passport number along with a valid mobile number to check whether the information is available on NIMS website for registration for vaccination.

He said that there was a walk-in facility for senior citizens of above 65 years at the nearest vaccination centre to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Citizens of this age group can send their CNIC number through mobile number to 1166 to get registered, he added. He said that senior citizens of age 60 to 64 years can also SMS their CNIC to 1166 from any mobile number or visit nims.nadra.gov.pk for registration. He added the vaccine center and the date will be communicated to them through SMS.