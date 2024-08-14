Govt. striving to achieve economic stability: DPM Dar

ISLAMABAD (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the government was striving to achieve economic stability and declared that soon Pakistan would be among the strongest economies of the world.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Urs of Hazrat Syed Abdul Latif Kazmi knwon as Bari Imam (RA), the deputy prime minister said that during the year 2017, Pakistan was becoming an economic power but the journey was derailed.

He said that they were still working to transform Pakistan into a robust economic power and expressed the optimism that the country would be soon included in G20 club as a rapid economic change was on the horizons.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and said that they wanted a country as envisioned by its founding fathers.

Dar also felicitated the devotees/zaireen and visitors on Urs and announced that the second extension project on Darbar would be expedited.

He also appreciated the local administration and the caretakers for making arrangements for Urs.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister participated in the annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Abdul Latif Kazmi known as Bari Imam (RA) and the traditional change of chador, draped over the shrine.

He prayed for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan and inquired about the arrangements for the Zaireen.