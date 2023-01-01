Govt submits eight audios, record to judicial commission

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has submitted eight alleged audios and other related record to the judicial commission headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court to probe the audio leaks related to the judiciary.

Transcripts along with the audios signed by the relevant officer were handed over to the commission on Wednesday.

According to sources, eight audios in total were handed over to the commission.

The record included the names of the persons whose voices were on the audios, their designations and available contact numbers.

On Saturday last, the federal government had formed a high-powered judicial commission headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court to probe the audio leaks related to the judiciary.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamer Farooq are members of the judicial body.

The commission had been tasked to complete the job within 30 days.

Among the multiple audio leaks, the commission will also probe into the veracity of the alleged call between former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and a sitting Supreme Court judge as well as another call between CM Elahi and a Supreme Court lawyer over the constitution of an apex court bench.