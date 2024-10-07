Govt suspends visits, bans meetings at Adiala Jail until Oct 18

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Due to heightened security concerns ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, the Punjab government has enforced a complete ban on all visits to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail until October 18.

According to the jail sources, this restriction extends to meetings with the founder of the opposition party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, his party leaders, legal counsel, and even family members.

Sources revealed that the Punjab government has enforced this ban, which will apply to regular inmates as well.

Additionally, security has been significantly tightened in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in preparation for the SCO summit being held in Islamabad on October 15-16.

It is worth mentioning that on October 3, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi announced during a press conference that the SCO summit would take place on October 15 and 16 in Islamabad.

He stated that he would not tolerate the PTI’s call for protests during this time, particularly considering the high-profile visit of the Chinese President. Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that no compromises on security will be made.

The Chinese President is scheduled to return on October 17, with the Malaysian Prime Minister also visiting Pakistan during this period.

The Interior Minister issued a stern warning to PTI protesters, making it clear that any attempt to create a law-and-order situation would not be met with leniency during the SCO summit.