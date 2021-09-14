Gov’t takes up the case of Judicial Reforms: Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has taken up the case of judicial reforms and wants to bring pivotal changes in criminal law including trail process and registration of First Information Report (FIR). Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, informed the media during post cabinet meeting briefing in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Fawad said that the PTI government is committed to provide easy justice to the public through judicial reforms in the existing judicial procedures which creates unnecessary delay in the trails. According to him, Federal Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem, gave a comprehensive briefing on the matter to the cabinet in today’s meeting. He said that the matter would be deliberated by the Cabinet committee on law and the reforms will be brought in the system. While sharing the decisions taken by the cabinet during today’s meeting, Fawad said that cabinet has approved the Quaid-e-Azam Foundation Act, which would pave the path for establishment of Quaid-e-Azam Foundation.

While commenting on the recent cyber attack on the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR)’s website, Fawad said that the inquiry report has revealed that the attackers could not inflict serious damage to the FBR’s system and most of the data remained safe. Fawad informed the media that FBR has hired the services of a private firm for protection of its data.

According to Fawad, there had been one million cyberattacks against the websites of different departments of the country during current year, which were foiled by NTC. He said that steps are being taken by the respective departments to strengthen the existing for cyber security regime. Federal Minster for Information and Broadcasting said that cabinet has turned down the suggestion of 10 percent increase in the salaries of parliamentarians, because of the ongoing austerity campaign of the PTI government.

While responding to a media query, Fawad said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has took notice of the current prices of wheat in the country and instructed the provinces to release wheat stock.

Fawad hoped that after release of wheat stock by the Punjab the wheat prices will decrease significantly during coming days.