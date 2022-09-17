Govt taking steps for drainage of water: Murad

F.P. Report

NEW SAEEDABAD: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, on Saturday inspected Rohri Canal here, during his visit of various districts affected in floods. Sindh CM directed the officials to drain out water from four union councils of New Saeedabad to Rohri Canal vial Marakh Wah. He directed for immediate work and robust arrangement for drainage of the floodwater.

“I am on the visit of the entire visit and visit eight to 10 districts so far,” he said. He visited an under construction Basic Health Unit in Phull and directed for early completion of the health facility.

“The water is entering in Saeedabad taluka in large quantity,” he said. “The government is taking necessary steps for drainage and discharge of the water”. “Here is an old water course, DC and irrigation department has been directed to pump out the water,” he said. “So as the farmers could sow wheat and other crops,” he said.

“We have also planned to make the irrigation network functional,” he said. “We will also provide them financial assistance,” Murad Ali Shah said. “We have required 1.5 million tents and presently having four to 4.5 Lac tents,” he said. “We are also providing medicines required for prevention of dengue fever. People also facing diarrhea, gastroenteritis and other diseases apart of dengue, he said.

“It will require some time, but we will definitely resolve people’s problems,” he assured. The government will overcome the wheat flour crisis soon. We release the flour in October, I have been told the flour will be released on October 20,” he added. “The flour prices will soon stabilize in the province,” he added.