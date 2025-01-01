Govt taking steps for improving governance in power sector: Leghari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has said the government is taking multiple steps for improving governance in the power sector.

He was briefing the media persons in Islamabad today regarding the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recently announced relief by cutting the power tariffs.

The Minister said the government is tirelessly working on different fronts to reform the entire power system. He said efforts are also afoot to generating cheap electricity under public private partnership.

Sardar Awais Leghari said reduction of 7.41 rupees per unit for domestic electricity consumers and 7.69 rupees for industrial consumers is an important step which will not only provide relief to the common man, but also help stimulate economic activities.

He said successful negotiations with thirty-six Independent Power Producers has helped in saving three thousand six hundred and ninety-six billion rupees, which will be passed on to the consumers. He said negotiations are also underway with rest of the IPPs.

The Minister said the government is also working on shifting of imported coal power plants to Thar coal, which will decrease fuel cost, slashing the import bill.

Sardar Awais Leghari said work for solarization of twenty- seven thousand tube-wells in Balochistan is continuing at a fast pace. He said the privatization of power distribution companies (DISCOs) is also continuing and in the first phase, IESCO, FESCO, and GEPCO are being privatized.