Govt taking steps to boost exports: Abdul Razak Dawood

LAHORE (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said that the government was taking effective measures to increase exports for economic stability of the country through offering lucrative incentives to businessmen.

Talking to the media during his visit to 11th mega “Interiors Pakistan” international exhibition at Expo Centre, organised by Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), he appreciated the Council for holding successful exhibition and said the PFC deserved appreciation for promoting the culture of local brands to strengthen the national economy.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that with development of furniture industry, it would be easy to meet local and international needs. He said the furniture industry in the country was moving forward in positive direction, adding that efforts were being made to improve the duty structure for furniture industry.

The advisor said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides other Chinese projects were being successfully completed, adding that the PTI, after coming to power, put effective and efficient steps for revival of national economy which has started yielding results.

He said that the government provided incentives to textile sector after which the textile exports have been enhanced. The Advisor said that reforms were being introduced in various sectors to put country on way to progress and prosperity, adding that efforts were also being made to control inflation in the country as no time frame could be given for complete elimination of inflation.

The government was working on short and long term policies simultaneously to boost economy of the country, he maintained.

Later, he also visited various stalls of the exhibition. He appreciated the quality and design of the various items on display.