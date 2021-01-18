Govt taking steps to bring down sugar, wheat prices, says Hammad Azhar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Monday said the government was taking concrete measures to bring down prices of sugar and wheat in the country.

Addressing on motion in the Senate, he said that Punjab government timely enhanced the release of wheat to flour mills, however, at the same time Sindh government reduced the release which resulted in price hike of flour in Sindh. He said that flour prices in Punjab were per 20 kg bag on Rs 860 during October but in Sindh its prices was Rs 1160.

He said for the first time in history, sugarcane farmers were being paid real price of their crop due to support price announced by the PTI government.

He said petroleum prices in Pakistan were lower than that of the neighboring countries. Hammad Azhar said major part of external debt during the PTI government was utilized to repay the interest on the loans obtained by the previous governments. He said that broadsheet was the same National Reconciliation Order (NRO) money which was being paid by the nation today.